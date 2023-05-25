Honoring an American hero, Gov. Jim Justice declared May 20 as Gene Vance Jr. Day.
“As we come together today to remember Gene Vance and all the sacrifices that he and his family made for this country, I want us to always remember to try and live our lives the way that Gene did,” said West Virginia National Guard Adjutant General Bill Crane.
“Gene was always there trying to help wherever he needed to, whether it was in the state of West Virginia or overseas in Afghanistan.
“As we take this moment to remember him and remember his sacrifices, please stay and think about the family that’s left behind that has to deal with this loss.
“It is absolutely a tremendous thing that our soldiers and our airmen do for our state and our nation. And, today, we are remembering one of those heroes. We’re remembering Sgt. Gene Vance,” Crane said.
“Vance’s impact on his fellow servicemen and women as well as the state of West Virginia should not be forgotten. This act of appreciation solidifies Vance’s lasting legacy and honors his unwavering dedication, selflessness, and remarkable bravery,” the governor said in a press release.
A 1981 graduate of Oceana High School, Gene Arden “Buddy” Vance Jr. was born in Frankfurt, Germany, on Nov. 30, 1963, the son of Gene Arden Vance Sr. and June Carol Steele. He grew up in Wyoming County.
There are conflicting reports as to the day he died – some sources say May 18, 2002, while other sources report it was May 19, 2002.
On May 19, 2002, the 19th Special Forces Group’s SOT-A team was taking part in Operation Mountain Lion in eastern Afghanistan, near Shkin, a town in the Paktika Province, with the objective of locating and eliminating Al-Qaeda and Taliban insurgents, according to his biography in West Virginia Archives and History.
The three-man SOT-A team, along with 18 Afghanistan Military Force (AMF) soldiers, were ambushed by Taliban fighters and came under heavy automatic fire.
Vance was shot in the chest by an AK-47 automatic rifle, which bypassed his body armor, hitting him in the side of his chest, according to the biography.
“Despite his injury, SGT Vance continued to translate and communicate battlefield intelligence to the AMF in the area to guide them out of danger,” the biography said.
Despite being critically wounded, Vance’s efforts saved the lives of the two American soldiers with him and the 18 Afghani soldiers.
Team members called in a medevac for Vance, but he died on the military helicopter.
His body was received by an honor guard at Ramstein Air Base in Germany on May 21.
On May 26, Vance’s memorial service was held in Morgantown and he was buried in East Oak Grove Cemetery with full military honors.
He was posthumously awarded a bachelor of arts degree from West Virginia University, where he’d been attending before leaving for Afghanistan, and he was promoted to staff sergeant.
U.S. Senator John D. Rockefeller IV, D-W.Va., was in office as the Senate Intelligence Committee chairman at the time of Vance’s death.
He paid tribute to Vance’s service, noting that Americans who enjoy the freedoms and comforts their society provides must never forget that they do so because of men such as SSG Vance.
Vance was the first member of the National Guard of the United States to be killed in direct action since a New Hampshire National Guard soldier was killed in Vietnam in 1969.
He was also the first West Virginia National Guardsman to be killed in action since World War II.
Additionally, Vance was the first U.S. Army graduate of Goodfellow Air Force Base’s cryptography training to be killed in action while taking part in Operation Enduring Freedom.
He has been awarded numerous military decorations and tributes, including the Legion of Merit, the Bronze Star for Valor, the Purple Heart, among several others.
Numerous buildings, bridges, etc. have also been named in his honor across the globe, including the SSG Gene Arden Vance Jr. Memorial Bridge at the intersection of W.Va. Rts. 85 and 10 in Oceana; the Vance Barracks at the Defense Language Institute in the U.S. Army Garrison Presidio of Monterey, Calif.; Camp Vance in Bagram, Afghanistan, which headquarters the Combined Joint Special Operations Task Force; the Vance-Nolan Building of the 344th Military Intelligence Battalion at Goodfellow Air Force Base in San Antonio, Texas; the Vance Mile, a portion of the Decker’s Creek Trail in Morgantown; the Gene Arden Vance Jr. Memorial Drive in Morgantown; the Gene Vance Jr. Foundation for the Catastrophically Injured, a humanitarian non-profit serving disabled veterans in Rutherfordton, N.C.; the SGT Gene A. Vance Jr. Fitness Center in Afghanistan, among several others.
His heroism and death were widely publicized at the time of his death and have been featured in several books on the Global War on Terror as well as in the ABC reality series “Profiles From The Front Line.”
