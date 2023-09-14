Last week, Gov. Jim Justice and the West Virginia Fusion Center (WVFC) announced the launch of the “YOU CAN” initiative aimed at stopping human trafficking in West Virginia by raising awareness and providing a way the public can report suspicious behavior.
Human trafficking is a form of modern-day slavery in which traffickers use force, fraud or coercion to control victims for the purpose of engaging in commercial sex acts or labor services against their will, according to a press release.
Based on federal law, a victim who is under the age of 18 and involved in commercial sex is a human trafficking victim.
Those most often targeted may be experiencing economic hardship or housing instability, an unstable home life, substance abuse or addiction, gang involvement, or psychological or emotional vulnerability.
The average age of victims is 12 to 14 years, but victims can be any age, race, gender, nationality, or come from any socioeconomic class.
Many victims were once in the foster care system, according to officials.
“We are going to attack this problem together and work to stop these bad actors and this immoral behavior in our state,” Gov. Justice said in a press release. “It’s time for all West Virginians, all our agencies, and all our communities to watch out, report and support law enforcement so we can stop this disgusting behavior in our great state.”
Although law enforcement officers are tasked with investigating human trafficking cases, West Virginians are being asked to help by reporting suspicious behavior.
Human trafficking is not only an international issue, but occurs in all states and U.S. territories as well as West Virginia.
Human trafficking is significantly under reported due to a lack of public awareness.
The signs of human trafficking include the following:
• Victims lack the freedom to leave their work or living conditions.
• Victims are often escorted when they travel or are kept under surveillance with their communications limited or restricted.
• Victims may exhibit signs of abuse, such as bruises, cuts, burns, scars, prolonged lack of health care or malnourishment, poor hygiene, poor dental hygiene.
• Victims may exhibit fear, anxiety, depression, nervousness, hostility, flashbacks, drug/alcohol addiction.
• Victims may also avoid eye contact.
• Victims may not have control of their own money or identification documents, such as driver’s license, passport, etc.
• Victims may have few personal possessions.
• Victims may have inconsistencies in their story. Responses may seem scripted or rehearsed.
• Victims may be “branded” with tattoos, clothing, or jewelry to indicate someone else’s ownership.
One sign alone is not indicative of human trafficking, but multiple indicators may be a cause for concern, according to the WVFC website.
The National Human Trafficking Hotline received 112 signals in 2021 from West Virginia, according to a report by Human Trafficking Courts, with 39 cases identified as human trafficking.
The cases involved 46 victims – 25 females and nine males. Sex trafficking cases totaled 29 and the remainder were labor trafficking.
The previous year had 40 cases involving 59 victims. Hotel/motel-based commercial sex, illicit massage/spas, and pornography had the highest sex trafficking cases.
“Human trafficking is significantly underreported, partly due to lack of public awareness,” said Jack Luikart, director of the WVFC.
“Since its inception in 2007, the Human Trafficking Hotline has received more than 800 calls, resulting in 550 victims identified in 246 cases in West Virginia.
“The available data might give the impression human trafficking is not prevalent in West Virginia – but that’s not true,” he emphasized.
“Human Trafficking is often significantly underreported because it is not understood, and there is a lack of community awareness of these activities and reporting mechanisms, which is why the YOU CAN initiative is so vital,” Luikart said.
The YOU CAN initiative provides West Virginians with a local reporting line. This information is relayed to the appropriate federal, state and local authorities for investigation, intervention and action.
The public is encouraged to be aware of the tools and resources available to report suspicious behavior.
The YOU CAN initiative and the WVFC website offer local and national human trafficking resources and a way for victims and members of the community to learn about and report information.
West Virginians can submit a human trafficking tip online at go.wv.gov/ TipsHT, by emailing wvfusion@ wv.gov, calling 1-888-373-7888 or texting “Be Free” or 233733.
Dial 911 for immediate threats or emergencies.
West Virginia has partnered with My Mobile Witness to implement a “see something, send something” reporting system that can be completed on a smartphone or other mobile device.
For more information about the YOU CAN initiative, go to fusioncenter.wv.gov.
“When citizens are empowered to report the signs of trafficking and talk about the problem, our communities become part of the solution,” said Mark Sorsaia, secretary of the West Virginia Department of Homeland Security.
“We all need to be aware and work to intervene and mitigate this terrible behavior to protect our friends, neighbors and our children.”
