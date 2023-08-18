West Virginia Governor Jim Justice and Curator of the West Virginia Department of Arts, Culture and History Randall Reid-Smith presented eighteen grants to arts organizations at the Greenbrier Valley Theater in Lewisburg Friday. Some the organizations awarded included Carnegie Hall, WV Professional Dance Center, High Rocks, Chuck Mathena Center and Theater West Virginia. The first round of arts grants for 2023 totaled $5.6 million.
Gov. Justice present arts grants
