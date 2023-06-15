The 34th annual Homer K. Ball Memorial Scholarship Golf Tournament was held June 9 at Pipestem Resort State Park.
First place in the men’s division was awarded to the Encova Insurance team, including Gene Bailey, First place in the women’s division was awarded to the Elks team, including Carolyn Truman, Donna Kowaleski, Linda Zirkle, and Sandy Gay.
Second place in the men’s division went to the Pioneer Community Bank team that included Nathan Steiding, Greg Shupe, Carl Bowman, and Jeff Miller.
An individual grand prize was awarded to Patrick Dove, which included a $500 gift certificate good at any West Virginia State Park.
Proceeds from the tournament fund scholarships for Concord University students. In the last 14 years, the tournament has raised more than $169,000 and awarded over 400 scholarships.
Homer K. Ball, a Lerona native, graduated from Concord in 1948. Throughout his career, he served as sheriff of Mercer County, a West Virginia state senator, and director of the physical plant at Concord University.
Ball was also an avid golfer. In 1991, the annual golf tournament benefiting Concord was named in his honor.
After his passing in 2008, the tournament was renamed the Homer K. Ball Memorial Golf Tournament.
