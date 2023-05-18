Four winners were announced in the Golden Horseshoe Knighting Bench Design Contest during ceremonies Wednesday at the West Virginia Culture Center, including Cabell County Career Technology Center, United Technical Center, Roane-Jackson Career Technical Center, and Braxton County High School.
The contest is part of First Lady Cathy Justice’s Student Artist Series.
Students crafted knighting bench designs out of wood.
The winning bench will now be used to knight all future Golden Horseshoe recipients, starting with the June 13 ceremony.
Austin Morrison and Marin Wickline, Cabell County Career Technology Center, took first place and earned a $300 award.
Second place went to Audrey Jackson and Chaela Harrison, United Technical Center, Doddridge, Harrison, and Taylor counties, earning a $200 award.
The third place winner is Ava Bratton, Roane County High School and Roane-Jackson Career Technical Center, with a $100 prize.
Honorable mention went to Emily Garrett, Braxton County High School, with a $75 award.
“The governor and I are so proud of these students and their creativity,” Justice said. “Combining design work and craftsmanship to create a piece that will become part of West Virginia history is very special.”
Casi Pourfarhadi, a custom woodworker, was a guest judge for the contest. Pourfarhani owns and operates Black Locust Woodshop with Dan Riffle in downtown Charleston, where they build custom furniture, tables, cabinets, household items and do commercial build-outs. Pourfarhadi was one of two artists that collaborated on the First Lady official Christmas ornament in 2018.
Last year, the First Lady’s Student Artist Series challenged students to design an original sword for the Golden Horseshoe Knighting Ceremony. The competition was well received, according to a press release, and the swords have been displayed at the Governor’s Mansion. They are permanently housed in the State Museum collection.
This year, the West Virginia Department of Education awarded a grant to each of the career centers to cover costs associated with the creation of the knighting benches and to support their programs.
Cabell County Career Technology Center, which took first place in the design competition, will receive a total of $2,600 in a grant to cover costs and support their career center program.
“The benches will remain in the archives forever, and this year, they will all be showcased on West Virginia Day and at our Golden Horseshoe Knighting ceremony,” said Joey Wiseman, West Virginia Department of Education director of Student Enrichment Programs director for the West Virginia Department of Education.
“The skill and craftsmanship that went into these benches is amazing, and we thank the teachers, students, and technical centers for all of their hard work,” Wiseman said.
