The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources announced that 30 lucky anglers have won prizes as part of this year’s West Virginia Gold Rush giveaway.
The Gold Rush, which returned for its sixth year on March 28, included 12 days of stockings at 68 lakes and streams around the state. During the event, the DNR stocked 50,000 golden rainbow trout, 100 of which had a numbered tag that could be entered to win a prize.
“As we celebrate another successful year of the West Virginia Gold Rush, I want to congratulate all of the lucky anglers who won in this year’s giveaway and thank everyone who participated in this incredible event,” said Brett McMillion, DNR director.
“Events like the Gold Rush are one of the best ways we can attract new anglers to West Virginia and preserve the cherished outdoor traditions that make our state so special.
“We look forward to welcoming even more individuals to experience the thrill of fishing in West Virginia’s abundant natural wonders in the years to come.”
Anglers who caught a golden rainbow trout with a special tag could win a West Virginia lifetime fishing license, state park cabin stay, West Virginia State Parks gift card or WVDNR gift bag.
“The success of the Gold Rush over the last six years underscores the value of our state as a premier fishing destination in the United States and demonstrates that our investments in enhancing and preserving our natural resources creates opportunities that benefit everyone who loves our beautiful state,” said James Bailey, West Virginia Department of Commerce secretary.
“I want to thank the WVDNR for their hard work promoting our fishing resources and Gov. (Jim) Justice for casting a grand vision that places our natural resources at the center of a sustainable tourism industry that not only respects the natural beauty of West Virginia but drives economic growth for generations to come.”
Winners included the following:
• Lifetime fishing license: Amber Kincaid, Meadow Bridge; Logan Hill, Marmet; Christopher Swimm, Wayne; Wayne Worth, Clarksburg; Charles Everson, Belington.
• West Virginia State Park stay: Brandon Swimm, Wayne; Michael Szaller, War; Robert Riggleman, Keyser; Matthew Delauder, Birch River; Jerry Moyer, Singers Glen, Va.; John McCullough, Cumberland, Md.; Donald Weasenforth, Petersburg; Gary Ketterman, Petersburg; Matthew White, Elkview; Marvin Bland, West Columbia.
• West Virginia State Parks gift card: David Ault, Springfield; William Burns, Lewisburg; Matthew Hall, Petersburg; Timothy Taylor, Grafton; Willard Whetzel, Keyser; Jessie Hatfield, Gilbert; Thomas Fillinger, Craigsville; Larry Srout, Purgitsville; Gage Jackson, Clarksburg; Joshua Weasenforth, Moorefield.
• Division of Natural Resources gift bag: Brandon Mahoney, Mill Creek; Arnold Adkins, Stuarts Draft, Va.; Jack Scott, Paynesville; Eric Cianelli, Wheeling; Stanley Simmons, Upper Tract.
All anglers 15 years and older are required to have a West Virginia fishing license and a valid form of identification while fishing. A trout stamp is also required when fishing for trout.
For more information about fishing opportunities in West Virginia or to purchase a license, visit WVdnr.gov.
