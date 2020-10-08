Todd Duncan came into the final round of Wednesday’s Class AA championship with just a one-stroke lead, looking to repeat as a state champion.
With a night to think about it surely the pressure would set in, right?
That wasn’t the case.
Duncan fired a 78, the lowest round in Class AA for the second straight day, securing his second consecutive state championship with a score of 155, six strokes better than second place finisher Michael Harris at Oglebay
The success of Duncan as well as fourth place finisher Tanner Vest also helped Shady Spring secure the Class AA team championship.
“I felt like (Wednesday) was easier because I didn’t play the way I wanted to the first day,” Duncan said. “I think winning this year was probably harder because the course played harder. There were 20 mph winds and the greens were firmer so the first day I had to really adjust and I didn’t really feel the pressure coming into the last day. I knew I could play better and I feel like I was able to do that.”
Despite clinging to a narrow lead coming into the day, Duncan felt comfortable when he hit the back nine.
“I think around the third or fourth hole on the back nine I felt pretty good,” Duncan said. “Around that time I felt like I could put it in cruise control and just go from there.”
While it’s always hard to top your first title and the euphoria that comes with it, this one will be special for Duncan. Not only did he win it on the way out, but his performance was a large part of why the Tigers secured the team title — the first in school history.
“I honestly think this one was a lot cooler,” Duncan said. “It’s nice to win one individually but we were able to come up here and actually win as a team. This being the first one in school history means a lot and now the other kids we have who are underclassmen get to experience this as well. They played pretty well up here too and that’s a great learning experience to be a part of. But going out on top was a goal I set last year when I won. I’m happy with that and what we were able to do today.”
Westside’s Kerri-Anne Cook finished third in Class AA with a score of 166.
Another local highlight from the final round was the accomplishment of Beckley’s Zan Hill who made a hole-in-one on No. 7. Hill had a strong showing in his first state tournament match, shooting a 161, good enough for fourth place in Class AAA. Hill teammates Mary Denny and Jonah Wilson shot a 171 and 172 respectively, finishing 13th and 16 in Class AAA while Greenbrier East’s Kyle Ballard finished 20th with a score of 177. As a team Beckley finished third in Class AA, shooting a 504 as a team.
Brooke’s Ryan Bilby won the individual state championship in Class AAA with a score of 149 while Wheeling Park won the team title with a score of 486, followed by George Washington with a 489. In Class AA North Marion and Robert C. Byrd took second and third, respectively, behind Shady Spring. In Class A St. Marys won the team title with a 523 with Moorefield coming in second with a 539. Parkersburg Catholic’s Blake Lewis won the individual championship with a 157 while Midland Trail’s Indy Eades, the only local qualifier in Class A, finished seventh with a score of 175.
