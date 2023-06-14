Serves 4 (as a main course)
1 small head cauliflower, cut into small florets
1/4 cup fresh sage leaves
3 tablespoons olive oil
Kosher salt and black pepper
1 pound gnocchi (fresh or frozen)
1/4 cup grated Parmesan
Heat oven to 400 F. On a rimmed baking sheet, toss the cauliflower and sage with the oil, 1/2 teaspoon salt, and 1/4 teaspoon pepper. Roast, tossing once, until the cauliflower is golden brown and tender, 25 to 30 minutes.
Fifteen minutes before the cauliflower is finished, cook the gnocchi according to the package directions. Divide the gnocchi among bowls and top with the cauliflower and Parmesan.
Tip: Cauliflower florets are easier to separate if you remove the core first. Place the head stem-side up. Using a paring knife, cut around the core at an angle, creating a cone-shaped piece, then lift it out. If the head is very large, halve it first through the core.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.