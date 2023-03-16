Gloria’s Annual Easter Egg Hunt is scheduled April 8 in Oceana’s Gilliland Park.
Biker Bunny will ride in at noon.
The egg hunt will begin just after the bunny’s arrival.
Age groups include 0 to 2 years, 3 to 5, 6 to 9, and 10 to 12.
Prizes will also be awarded, including televisions, bikes, fishing poles, among others.
Specialty baskets to be presented will include one for a mom, a dad, and a grandma in memory of Doris Bailey, with another basket presented in memory of Austin Toler.
Activities will also include bouncy houses for the kids.
The free event is sponsored by the Oceana Chamber of Commerce and Brothers of the Wheel Southlands Chapter.
All children are invited to participate and no child will leave empty-handed, according to a chamber spokesperson.
