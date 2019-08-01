SUMMIT BECHTEL RESERVE — It is a July morning in southern West Virginia, and a native of any age already knows the beauty of this midsummer day, in the same way he can hum a childhood lull-a-bye.
Stand on this mountaintop and turn in any direction, and it looks as if God draped a green patchwork on the earth: Brilliant jade and emerald, bursts of evergreen, flashes of silvery sage, wispy lime and herbal streaks of juniper adorn the landscape. Below, the valley is a mysterious, mossy abyss. In the distance, the New River Gorge mountains are a hazy blue-green in the lifting morning fog.
A summer day in the hills and hollers of West Virginia stretches luxuriously before the young people who are gathered on this verdant mountain top, which is situated at the Fayette and Raleigh counties line. They have come from more than 150 countries for the the 24th Annual World Jamboree — a scouting adventure that takes place every four years.
Right in the middle of nowhere, a village of about 55,000 scouts, scout leaders and volunteers from more than 170 scouting organizations around the world has sprung to life — a lively, makeshift city of tents, dusty roads, wafts of international foods and blares from the horns of passing military vehicles .
The scouts will leave on Aug. 2, returning to their lives and families in other cities and countries. While they are in West Virginia, they are the state's third-largest "city," boasting more people than Beckley.
The young people and their leaders travelled to West Virginia for the the summer of a lifetime.
"The last Canadian jamboree, I decided I wanted to come to this World Jamboree, because I hadn't done a World Jamboree yet," said Trish Lefebdre, a mother and scout volunteer from Faro, a town of about 400 in Yukon, Canada.
"My son decided to come with us, so, basically, both of us make up the whole Canadian contingent from Yukon."
Her son turned 21 at Jamboree on July 27, she added.
Lefebdre said, before her visit for Jamboree, she had heard of West Virginia.
"Well — from the song," she added. "But also from reading books that take place, sort of, in this area of the States, and I just wanted to see what it looked like.
"It's beautiful and green and lovely."
World Jamboree is not the summertime that most West Virginians grew up experiencing in their neighborhood. The BMX and rugged Mountain bikes aren't the kind that Mom hauled home from Hill's Department store and Dad put together on the front porch.
The toys are bigger and better, too — from the zip line to the self-sustaining tree house to the scuba diving tank and rock-climbing wall.
Nobody is barefoot on this hill. Not everybody is speaking English.
But the wild heart of the state beats here at The Summit. Erroneous geographic references notwithstanding, it is the spirit that John Denver captured in the world-famous "Country Roads"— "the song" that Lebebdre and most of the scouts have heard.
Friendliness runs rampant, scouts reported.
The teen-aged guys from Boy Scouts Troop #332 of Chicago, Ill., met a group of Italian scouts when they made an American mistake one night, over the campfire.
"We have this guy in our troop," expained Isaac Linder of #332. "His name is Stone.
"We were making pasta one night. He screwed up," Linder said. "He put the pasta in before he boiled the water.
"The Italians came over, and they started yelling at him," he recalled. "I saw this mob coming over, and I hear them say, 'What have you done?'
"'You're making the pasta wrong! You're making grandmothers cry!'
The Americans learned how to boil pasta that night. In return for the help, 17-year-old Ranger Garrett of #332 said, the Chicago boys taught the Italians "Cotton-Eyed Joe."
"I went to a national Jamboree," Linder finished. "This tops it by a long shot!"
The guys from #332 reported that they learned a profanely-titled but fun card game from Swedish scouts and shot rifles with them at the range and showed the Swedes how to play an American card game.
"I was wearing six neckerchiefs from six different countries," Allen Stone of the Chicago troop added on Monday, when the sun was getting higher in the sky, and the mercury was pushing 90. "The only reason I'm not wearing them currently is, it's just too hot out!"
For Ludovica Iannizzotto, 18, of Sicily, Italy, the West Virginia weather is a little more humid, in the evenings, than she had expected. American vehicles are also bigger, she noticed.
She came to World Jamboree with her Catholic scouting group, Agesci.
Iannizzotto (pronounced Yon EETZ o TOE) said that most scouts have found a camaraderie at Jamboree, despite their cultural differences.
"It's wonderful that, even if we are all different, we share the same ideas," she said. "We share the scouts' ideas.
"We act in a different way but follow the same principles.
"The most important difference is the way we talk with other people and how we act with other people," she added. "Maybe Italian people are more open, I would say.
"Like, for example, Japanese people are shocked when they see us (interacting)," she said. "So it's a strange reaction, but it's wonderful that we can talk to each other in a very simple way, like we are all friends, and we are all part of the same thing."
When September comes, Iannizzotto will study web marketing, languages and economy at university, she said. When she leaves the state this summer, she will take memories of her West Virginia summer.
"Everything I did here, every person I met, is an experience for me," she said. "All the cars, the languages, are something great that I will never forget."