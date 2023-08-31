Franklin Canterbury, 59, of Glen Rogers, pled guilty Aug. 31 to conspiracy to commit a felony and receiving or transferring stolen property.
Conspiracy to commit a felony carries a potential sentence of one to five years in prison.
Receiving or transferring stolen property carries a potential sentence of one to 10 years in prison, as prescribed by law.
The Wyoming County Sheriff’s Department responded to a burglary in the Ravencliff area, during which deputies determined that several thousand dollars of construction equipment had been stolen.
During the investigation, deputies discovered stolen items at Canterbury’s residence.
“Crimes associated with property theft erode the quality of life of our Wyoming County citizens,” said Gregory Bishop, county prosecutor.
“We should not be afraid to leave our homes and property for fear of theft.
“We will aggressively prosecute property crime in Wyoming County.”
Derek Laxton, assistant prosecutor, served as lead prosecutor in the case.
Sheriff’s Cpl. Tyler Sizemore investigated the crimes.
Bishop lauded the hard and thorough work of Laxton, the entire prosecutor’s staff, along with Sizemore, Sgt. Matthew Lane, and the Wyoming County Sheriff’s Department.
“Felony pleas are the direct result of outstanding police work” Bishop emphasized. “Wyoming County citizens are fortunate to have deputies such as these working hard to protect our lives and property”.
Canterbury will be sentenced on Oct. 4.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.