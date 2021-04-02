Tampa Bay 1, Miami 0
miami (AP) — Tyler Glasnow looked like an ace, and Austin Meadows looked like a slugger again.
Meadows’ home run with two outs in the eighth provided all the scoring, Glasnow breezed through six shutout innings and the reigning AL champion Tampa Bay Rays started their season with a 1-0 win over the Miami Marlins on Thursday.
Meadows — who hit 33 homers for the Rays two years ago, then only four in 36 games last season — connected off Miami reliever Yimi Garcia (0-1) on a drive that cleared the 387-foot sign in right-center with ease.
“Super happy for Meadows,” Glasnow said. “It was an awesome day for him.”
Ryan Thompson (1-0), the second of four Rays pitchers, worked the seventh for the win. Diego Castillo pitched a perfect ninth for the save.
Jesus Aguilar had two of Miami’s three hits. Aguilar sent a fly ball to the left-field warning track with one out in the ninth, but that was as close as the Marlins got to scoring.
Milwaukee 6, Minnesota 5
milwaukee (AP) —
Lorenzo Cain scored the winning run in the 10th to give the Brewers a 6-5 victory over the Minnesota Twins on Thursday after Shaw’s two-out double capped a three-run rally in the ninth.
The Brewers forced extra innings by scoring three unearned runs in the ninth off closer Alex Colomé in his Twins debut. The Twins had built a 5-2 lead by getting a two-run homer from Byron Buxton and three hits from Max Kepler.
With one out, Colomé hit Kolten Wong in the hand with a pitch. Keston Hiura followed with a bouncer to Colomé, who made a poor throw to second rather than taking the easy out at first. The error put runners on first and second.
Christian Yelich delivered a deep fly to right that went off Kepler’s glove for an RBI single.
St. Louis 11, Cincinnati 6
cincinnati (AP) — Paul Goldschmidt, Nolan Arenado and the boosted St. Louis Cardinals started with quite a burst.
Goldschmidt and the newly acquired Arenado combined for six hits and the Cardinals roughed up Luis Castillo for six runs in the first inning to beat the Cincinnati Reds 11-6 Thursday.
Even with snow flurries and a game time temperature of 37 degrees on opening day, the Cardinals scored all their runs in the first four innings. Dylan Carlson hit a three-run homer and Tyler O’Neill connected for a two-run shot.
Colorado 8, Los Angles 5
denver (AP) — Cody Bellinger homered over the fence for an RBI single and an out.
It looked as confusing as it sounds.
On an afternoon Bellinger had a homer negated due to a baserunning mistake, the Colorado Rockies played plenty of small ball to beat the defending World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers 8-5 on Thursday in their season opener.
The Rockies scored runs courtesy of a squeeze play, two wild pitches, a groundout, an error and three RBI singles.
No long ball in this game.
Well, one, but it didn’t count.
Bellinger lined what appeared to be a two-run homer to left-center in the third inning. The ball hit off the glove of outfielder Raimel Tapia and bounded over the fence. Justin Turner was on first base at the time and, believing the ball was caught, retreated back to the bag. Bellinger passed Turner in the confusion and the umpires ruled Bellinger out.
“I don’t think there was blame to be placed,” manager Dave Roberts said. “They kind of got crossed.
“I don’t think it’s going to happen again this year.”
San Diego 8, Arizona 7
san diego (AP) — Fans were back at Petco Park and so was the San Diego Padres’ never-say-die attitude.
Eric Hosmer had a homer among his three hits and drove in three runs, newcomer Victor Caratini also had three RBIs and the Padres gave up four long balls in the fifth inning while blowing a five-run lead before beating the Arizona Diamondbacks 8-7 on Thursday to open one of the most anticipated seasons in franchise history.
After the Padres fell behind by one, Hosmer hit a tying single in the sixth. Jake Cronenworth smacked a leadoff triple in the seventh against Alex Young (0-1) and scored the go-ahead run on Jurickson Profar’s sacrifice fly in front of an announced crowd of 8,773, about 20% of Petco Park’s capacity as allowed under state coronavirus guidelines.
Kansas City 14, Texas 10
kansas city, mo. (AP) — Michael A. Taylor homered, drove in three runs and threw out two players at the plate from center field, leading the Kansas City Royals past the Texas Rangers 14-10 in a wild season opener Thursday.
Each team scored five times in the first inning of a game that took 4 hours, 26 minutes. The first seven Rangers batters reached safely — on six hits and a walk — but Kansas City roared back with the help of home runs from Jorge Soler and Whit Merrifield.
Taylor, who spent his first seven seasons with Washington, had three hits and three RBIs in a do-it-all debut for the Royals. Kyle Isbel had three hits and two RBIs in his first major league game. Merrifield also got three hits, scored twice and knocked in two.
Toronto 3, New York 2
new york (AP) — Randal Grichuk led off the 10th with an RBI double, and the Toronto Blue Jays took advantage of the second year of starting extra innings with a runner on second to beat the New York Yankees 3-2 Thursday in the major league opener.
Jordan Romano (1-0) escaped trouble in the ninth with the help of third baseman Cavan Biggio. After pinch-runner Michael Tauchman stole two bases, he was thrown out at the plate by Biggio trying to score on a grounder by AL batting champion DJ LeMahieu. Romano then struck out Aaron Judge to strand two runners.
Nick Nelson (0-1) relieved to begin the 10th and with pinch-runner Jonathan Davis on second, Grichuk lined his second pitch over Judge in right.
Julian Merryweather struck out Aaron Hicks, Giancarlo Stanton and Gleyber Torres on 11 pitches for the save.
Detroit 3, Cleveland 2
detroit (AP) — Miguel Cabrera hit a drive to right field, and on a snowy day at Comerica Park, it was anyone’s guess where the ball would end up.
Terry Francona lost sight of it, and Cabrera was so uncertain he went sliding into second base, in case there was a play there.
“It was a good slide,” Cabrera said.
Of Cabrera’s 488 career home runs, this one was certainly unique. His first-inning drive through the flakes was the first homer of the 2021 Major League Baseball season and sent the Detroit Tigers over the Cleveland Indians 3-2 on Thursday.
Cabrera also added a sparkling play at first base in his first time playing the field since 2019, and Matthew Boyd (1-0) beat reigning Cy Young Award winner Shane Bieber.
The Tigers welcomed their fans back to Comerica with a victory in their season opener, and they gave AJ Hinch a win in his debut as their manager. The former Houston skipper missed last season while suspended in the aftermath of the Astros’ sign-stealing scandal.
