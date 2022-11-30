RICHWOOD — Harmony Mills nearly matched Richwood on her own, finishing with 20 points to lead Independence in a season-opening 42-25 win Wednesday night.

Savanna Moose led the Lumberjacks with eight points.

The Patriots will visit Montcalm Friday at 6 p.m. Richwood will host Van Saturday at 3 p.m.

Independence (1-0)

Jenna Harvey 2, Zoey Bragg 2, Makaila Bolen 7, Harmony Mills 20, Kamryn Wooten 4, Maddy Nelson 1, Alli Hypes 4, Hailey Ratliff 2.

Richwood (0-1)

Baylee Jarrett 4, Addison Dudley 6, Savanna Moose 8, Lilly Bragg 5, Alexis Keiffer 2.

I 6 7 11 18 — 42

R 7 1 8 9 — 25

Three-point goals — I: 0; R: 2 (Dudley, Bragg). Fouled out — I: Ratliff; R: Dillard, Moose.

