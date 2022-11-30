RICHWOOD — Harmony Mills nearly matched Richwood on her own, finishing with 20 points to lead Independence in a season-opening 42-25 win Wednesday night.
Savanna Moose led the Lumberjacks with eight points.
The Patriots will visit Montcalm Friday at 6 p.m. Richwood will host Van Saturday at 3 p.m.
Independence (1-0)
Jenna Harvey 2, Zoey Bragg 2, Makaila Bolen 7, Harmony Mills 20, Kamryn Wooten 4, Maddy Nelson 1, Alli Hypes 4, Hailey Ratliff 2.
Richwood (0-1)
Baylee Jarrett 4, Addison Dudley 6, Savanna Moose 8, Lilly Bragg 5, Alexis Keiffer 2.
I 6 7 11 18 — 42
R 7 1 8 9 — 25
Three-point goals — I: 0; R: 2 (Dudley, Bragg). Fouled out — I: Ratliff; R: Dillard, Moose.
