The Girl Scouts of Black Diamond Council will kickoff cookie season Jan. 19 with the classic lineup of Thin Mints, Samoas, Tagalongs, Trefoils, Do-si-dos, Lemon-Ups, Girl Scout S’mores, Toffee-tastics, Adventurefuls and, new this year, the Raspberry Rally.
The Raspberry Rally is a crispy cookie with a pink raspberry flavored center and dipped in the same chocolate coating as the popular Thin Mint Cookie. The online-exclusive cookie will be available beginning Feb. 27.
“Cookie season is a wonderful time of year when Girl Scouts learn how to operate their own business and our community rallies together to support them and enjoy treats at the same time,” said Beth Casey, CEO for the Girl Scouts of Black Diamond.
“These girls have big goals to travel, take on service projects, and help their communities – and you can help get them there simply by ordering cookies to enjoy. All the while, they’re learning key skills like goal setting, decision making, money management, business ethics and people skills.”
Cookies may be purchased from any Girl Scout or by email at cookies@bdgsc.org to connect with a local Scout.
In the spring, cookie booths will be available outside big box retailers and shoppers will be able to find troops selling nearby using their zip code on the Girl Scout website.
Consumers are also asked to consider purchasing a few boxes for the Gift of Caring program; the cookies are donated to military members, veterans and their families.
The cookie program began in 1917 as a way for troops to finance activities. Today, the program encourages girls to discover their inner leadership potential and use their earnings to create experiences for themselves and their troop – including travel, outdoor adventure, and science, technology, engineering and math programming.
Proceeds from the sale stay local and have led to support for animal shelters, food banks and more in communities – all while teaching girls crucial skills such as goal setting, decision making, money management, people skills and business ethics.
Every Girl Scout Cookie purchase fuels local Girl Scouts’ adventures throughout the year – exploring interests, taking action on issues they care about, among others.
For more information, visit bdgsc.org
