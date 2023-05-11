lewisburg – The annual Spring Giant Flea Market and Antique Sale is back at the State Fairgrounds in Lewisburg May 19-21.
Back to a three-day event, the sale will be open from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday and from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Sunday.
“For the first time since 2019, our Giant Flea Market will be back to it’s full set-up, including vendors both indoors and outdoors,” said Kelly Collins, State Fair CEO.
“Whether you are looking for a unique shopping experience or just spring cleaning and need to get rid of stuff, this event has something for everyone.”
Vendor booths remain at $25 per day for outdoor or $115 for the weekend indoors.
All vendors must pre-register.
Large items are the responsibility of the vendor and buyer.
All shoppers are asked to park in the free parking lot, located on 219S and walk through the tunnel entrance.
Admission is free to shop.
For more information or to register as a vendor, visit www.statefairofwv.com/flea-market or phone 304-645-1090.
The State Fair Event Center is a 200-acre, multi-purpose meeting and exposition facility, providing a wide variety of event rental opportunities and hosting more than 300 events annually.
For more information, visit www.statefairofwv.com.
View online at http://readme.readmedia.com/State-Fairs-Giant-Flea-Market-Set-for-May-19-21/19295789
