fayetteville — Get in touch with the land this weekend as Visit Fayetteville, WV and the Arrowhead Bike Farm team up with local farmers to host Fayetteville Farm Days.
On Friday, visitors can meet local farmers and tour a working farm during the Five Springs Farm Tour from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. The farm is located at 512 Shelter Road.
Begin your day Saturday with a visit to the Fayetteville Farmers Market, located in the parking lot of The Station and the Fayetteville Visitor Center at 310 North Court Street. Each Saturday county farmers and crafters offer home-grown and home-made foods, crafts, fresh farm eggs and meat and more at the farmers market.
The Farm Day event at New Roots Farm (the old Whitlock Farm) will run from 3:30 to 7 p.m. with a number of special events and exhibitions.
Goats from Arrowhead Bike Farm will roam the farm and guests may view demonstrations of cider making, beekeeping and a fiber demonstration. Several children’s activities also are planned.
At 5:30 p.m., Mitchell Detch also will host a herb and plant walk.
The New Roots Farm is located at 167 Wolf Creek Road, Fayetteville.
For more information, call 304-574-1500 or email tabitha@visitfayettevillewv.com.