GEAR UP SWV students may register for a variety of free camps and activities across southern West Virginia or the country this summer for rising seventh and eighth grade students attending public school in Wyoming, Mercer, Monroe, Summers, and Raleigh counties.
Students may register for two free day camps specifically designed for students in the program by the GEAR UP SWV team. Registration is open for the GEAR UP SWV Summer Day Camp at Concord University. The Campus Beautiful will host Mercer County students June 27, Raleigh County students June 28 and Wyoming, Monroe, and Summers County students June 29.
Limited space is available for the free GEAR UP SWV Journalism/Media Day Camp scheduled July 10-13 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. During the camp, students will learn basic media production, experience a TV and radio station, while exploring media as a career. Students will acquire skills they can begin using immediately as well as learn how to launch their own YouTube channel.
For GEAR UP SWV students who want to attend other camps such as 4-H camps or Concord’s Esports Camp, GEAR UP SWV could pay the entry fee through a scholarship program that will pay for summer activities chosen by the students.
Students pick the camp and apply for a scholarship. If it fits the GEAR UP SWV criteria, the entry fees will be paid through the new initiative.
Applications are still open and parents/guardians can help students apply.
The opportunities are designed to help southern West Virginia students bridge the “summer slump” gap while exploring careers and college, according to a press release.
“We are excited to provide these amazing opportunities for GEAR UP SWV students to explore colleges, careers, and leadership opportunities,” said Kristen O’Sullivan, director.
For more information or assistance, email gearup@concord.edu.
