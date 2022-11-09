The Town of Gauley Bridge will stage Santa’s Christmas Bazaar on Nov. 26 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
The event will be held at the former Gauley Bridge Elementary School.
It will be sponsored by the town to help support the annual Santa’s Corner this year.
Two food trucks (HeBrew Coffee and Mad Concessions) will be onsite. There will also be vendors with everything from jewelry to shirts and wreaths, candles, tarts and more.
Vendor spaces are $10 and a new toy. Call 304-632-2505 or 304-632-4141 to reserve spaces.
