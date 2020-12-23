Santa Claus bringing a couple ready to go meal to Helen Clemens, of Beckley, at Raleigh County Commission on Aging on South Kanawha Street in Beckley. Recognizing that this year's Covid-19 pandemic has been especially hard on seniors, the Raleigh County Commission on aging wanted to provide a little joy to them with Christmas music and Santa helping to distribute lunches to seniors age 60 and older at the front entrance Wednesday from 11 am to 12:30 p.m. (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)