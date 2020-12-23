Raleigh County Commission on Aging on South Kanawha Street in Beckley recognizing that this year's Covid-19 pandemic has been especially hard on seniors, provided a little joy to them with Christmas music and Santa helping to distribute lunches to seniors age 60 and older at the Centers front entrance Wednesday from 11 am to 12:30 p.m.
Santa Hands Out Ready-To-Go Meals (PHOTO GALLERY)
Rick Barbero
