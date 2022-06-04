Greenbrier East High School senior Caliyah Newsome smiles after receiving her diploma at the Fifty-Fourth Annual Commencement ceremony at the West Virginia State Fairgrounds in Fairlea Saturday. Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
Greenbrier East High School senior Lillie Shinaberry reacts on stage at the Fifty-Fourth Annual Commencement ceremony at the West Virginia State Fairgrounds in Fairlea Saturday. Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
Greenbrier East High School senior Caliyah Newsome smiles after receiving her diploma at the Fifty-Fourth Annual Commencement ceremony at the West Virginia State Fairgrounds in Fairlea Saturday. Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
Greenbrier East High School senior Lillie Shinaberry reacts on stage at the Fifty-Fourth Annual Commencement ceremony at the West Virginia State Fairgrounds in Fairlea Saturday. Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
Greenbrier East High School students received their diplomas at the Fifty-Fourth Annual Commencement Ceremony at the West Virginia State Fairgrounds Friday in Fairlea.
1 of 14
060522 greenbrier east graduation 01.JPG
Greenbrier East High School seniors attend the Fifty-Fourth Annual Commencement ceremony at the West Virginia State Fairgrounds in Fairlea Saturday. Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
060522 greenbrier east graduation 02.JPG
Greenbrier East High School Tristan Deeds speaks at the Fifty-Fourth Annual Commencement ceremony at the West Virginia State Fairgrounds in Fairlea Saturday. Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
060522 greenbrier east graduation 03.JPG
Greenbrier East High School Principal Ben Rouston speaks at the Fifty-Fourth Annual Commencement ceremony at the West Virginia State Fairgrounds in Fairlea Saturday. Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
060522 greenbrier east graduation 04.JPG
Greenbrier East High School senior Haley Christy-Woods attends the Fifty-Fourth Annual Commencement ceremony at the West Virginia State Fairgrounds in Fairlea Saturday. Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
060522 greenbrier east graduation 05.JPG
Greenbrier East High School senior Adam Clark hugs Principal Ben Rouston at the Fifty-Fourth Annual Commencement ceremony at the West Virginia State Fairgrounds in Fairlea Saturday. Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
060522 greenbrier east graduation 06.JPG
Greenbrier East High School senior Willow Ferguson poses with Superintendent Jeff Bryant at the Fifty-Fourth Annual Commencement ceremony at the West Virginia State Fairgrounds in Fairlea Saturday. Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
060522 greenbrier east graduation 07.JPG
Greenbrier East High School senior Caliyah Newsome smiles after receiving her diploma at the Fifty-Fourth Annual Commencement ceremony at the West Virginia State Fairgrounds in Fairlea Saturday. Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
060522 greenbrier east graduation 08.JPG
Greenbrier East High School senior Lillie Shinaberry reacts on stage at the Fifty-Fourth Annual Commencement ceremony at the West Virginia State Fairgrounds in Fairlea Saturday. Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
060522 greenbrier east graduation 09.JPG
Greenbrier East High School senior Ezra Showell smiles on stage at the Fifty-Fourth Annual Commencement ceremony at the West Virginia State Fairgrounds in Fairlea Saturday. Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
060522 greenbrier east graduation 10.JPG
Greenbrier East High School senior Edie McMill hugs a friend after graduating at the Fifty-Fourth Annual Commencement ceremony at the West Virginia State Fairgrounds in Fairlea Saturday. Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
060522 greenbrier east graduation 11.JPG
Greenbrier East High School senior Lakin Hill hugs a friend at the Fifty-Fourth Annual Commencement ceremony at the West Virginia State Fairgrounds in Fairlea Saturday. Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
060522 greenbrier east graduation 12.JPG
Greenbrier East High School senior Dana Mason reacts on stage at the Fifty-Fourth Annual Commencement ceremony at the West Virginia State Fairgrounds in Fairlea Saturday. Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
060522 greenbrier east graduation 13.JPG
Greenbrier East High School seniors attend the Fifty-Fourth Annual Commencement ceremony at the West Virginia State Fairgrounds in Fairlea Saturday. Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
060522 greenbrier east graduation 14.JPG
Greenbrier East High School seniors attend the Fifty-Fourth Annual Commencement ceremony at the West Virginia State Fairgrounds in Fairlea Saturday. Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
More like this...
GALLERY: Greenbrier East graduation ceremony
1 of 14
060522 greenbrier east graduation 01.JPG
Greenbrier East High School seniors attend the Fifty-Fourth Annual Commencement ceremony at the West Virginia State Fairgrounds in Fairlea Saturday. Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
060522 greenbrier east graduation 02.JPG
Greenbrier East High School Tristan Deeds speaks at the Fifty-Fourth Annual Commencement ceremony at the West Virginia State Fairgrounds in Fairlea Saturday. Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
060522 greenbrier east graduation 03.JPG
Greenbrier East High School Principal Ben Rouston speaks at the Fifty-Fourth Annual Commencement ceremony at the West Virginia State Fairgrounds in Fairlea Saturday. Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
060522 greenbrier east graduation 04.JPG
Greenbrier East High School senior Haley Christy-Woods attends the Fifty-Fourth Annual Commencement ceremony at the West Virginia State Fairgrounds in Fairlea Saturday. Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
060522 greenbrier east graduation 05.JPG
Greenbrier East High School senior Adam Clark hugs Principal Ben Rouston at the Fifty-Fourth Annual Commencement ceremony at the West Virginia State Fairgrounds in Fairlea Saturday. Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
060522 greenbrier east graduation 06.JPG
Greenbrier East High School senior Willow Ferguson poses with Superintendent Jeff Bryant at the Fifty-Fourth Annual Commencement ceremony at the West Virginia State Fairgrounds in Fairlea Saturday. Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
060522 greenbrier east graduation 07.JPG
Greenbrier East High School senior Caliyah Newsome smiles after receiving her diploma at the Fifty-Fourth Annual Commencement ceremony at the West Virginia State Fairgrounds in Fairlea Saturday. Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
060522 greenbrier east graduation 08.JPG
Greenbrier East High School senior Lillie Shinaberry reacts on stage at the Fifty-Fourth Annual Commencement ceremony at the West Virginia State Fairgrounds in Fairlea Saturday. Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
060522 greenbrier east graduation 09.JPG
Greenbrier East High School senior Ezra Showell smiles on stage at the Fifty-Fourth Annual Commencement ceremony at the West Virginia State Fairgrounds in Fairlea Saturday. Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
060522 greenbrier east graduation 10.JPG
Greenbrier East High School senior Edie McMill hugs a friend after graduating at the Fifty-Fourth Annual Commencement ceremony at the West Virginia State Fairgrounds in Fairlea Saturday. Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
060522 greenbrier east graduation 11.JPG
Greenbrier East High School senior Lakin Hill hugs a friend at the Fifty-Fourth Annual Commencement ceremony at the West Virginia State Fairgrounds in Fairlea Saturday. Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
060522 greenbrier east graduation 12.JPG
Greenbrier East High School senior Dana Mason reacts on stage at the Fifty-Fourth Annual Commencement ceremony at the West Virginia State Fairgrounds in Fairlea Saturday. Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
060522 greenbrier east graduation 13.JPG
Greenbrier East High School seniors attend the Fifty-Fourth Annual Commencement ceremony at the West Virginia State Fairgrounds in Fairlea Saturday. Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
060522 greenbrier east graduation 14.JPG
Greenbrier East High School seniors attend the Fifty-Fourth Annual Commencement ceremony at the West Virginia State Fairgrounds in Fairlea Saturday. Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
Melanie Fay Lester Parker, 55, of Mallory, passed away on Friday, May 27, 2022, at home. Funeral service 11am Sunday, June 5th, at Christian Freewill Baptist Church, Christian. Burial in Skyline Cemetery, Justice. Arrangements by Stafford Family Funeral Home.
Addie Faye Dixon Morgan, 78, of Oceana, passed on Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at home. Funeral service noon Monday, June 6th, at Oceana Freewill Baptist Church, Oceana. Burial in Palm Memorial Gardens, Matheny. Arrangements by Stafford Family Funeral Home.