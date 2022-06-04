GALLERY: Wyoming East graduation ceremony

A selection of images from Wyoming East High School seniors celebrating graduation Friday at the school.
060422 Wyoming East 1.JPG
060422 Wyoming East 2.JPG
Wyoming East graduates receive last minute instructions from Mallory Walker.
060422 Wyoming East 3.JPG
Wyoming East graduates take a moment to snap a photo prior to graduation.
060422 Wyoming East 4.JPG
Wyoming East graduate Laela Rosas honored her mother during graduation.
060422 Wyoming East 6.JPG
Wyoming East's Laela Rosas during the flower ceremony.
060422 Wyoming East 7.JPG
Wyoming East's Hannah Blankenship takes a moment for a selfie before giving her valedictorian address.
060422 Wyoming East 8.JPG
Graduates Dylan Cook, Mackenzie Justice, and Auron Baldwin wait to receive their diploma at the Wyoming East commencement ceremony.
060422 Wyoming East 9.JPG
Jillian Shrewsbury receives a hug from principal Mallory Green during the Wyoming East commencement ceremony.
060422 Wyoming East 10.JPG
060422 Wyoming East 11.JPG
Wyoming East graduates celebrate following the commencement ceremony.
060422 Wyoming East 12.JPG
Wyoming East graduate Paige Laxton recevies a hug from teammate Kayley Bane.
060422 Wyoming East 13.JPG
Wyoming East graduate Morgan Lambert is happy to receive her diploma.
