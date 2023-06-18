Visitors to the West Virginia Renaissance Festival enjoyed two days filled with shows, live music, food and costumes this weekend in Lewisburg. The festival will continue for its final weekend Saturday the 24th and Sunday the 25th.
Mary Shank, 4, of Charleston, pets a goat at the West Virginia Renaissance Festival in Lewisburg Saturday.
Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
Ripley Believe it or not, a wooden sword maker, tends her booth at the West Virginia Renaissance Festival in Lewisburg Saturday.
Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
A fairy at the West Virginia Renaissance Festival in Lewisburg Saturday.
Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
Avery Shupe, of Bluefield, poses with the mermaid at the West Virginia Renaissance Festival in Lewisburg Saturday.
Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
Kids participate in a sword fighting show at the West Virginia Renaissance Festival in Lewisburg Saturday.
Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
Kids participate in the “Nature of Mercy” an interactive sword fighting comedy show at the West Virginia Renaissance Festival in Lewisburg Saturday.
Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
Kids participate in the “Nature of Mercy” an interactive sword fighting comedy show at the West Virginia Renaissance Festival in Lewisburg Saturday.
Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
Festival goers watch a show in the main arena at the West Virginia Renaissance Festival in Lewisburg Saturday.
Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
A horseback rider for Equestrian Chaos performs at the West Virginia Renaissance Festival in Lewisburg Saturday.
Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
A horseback rider for Equestrian Chaos performs at the West Virginia Renaissance Festival in Lewisburg Saturday.
Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
A performer at the West Virginia Renaissance Festival in Lewisburg Saturday.
Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
A performer in the jousting show reacts at the West Virginia Renaissance Festival in Lewisburg Saturday.
Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
Spectators watch the jousting act at the West Virginia Renaissance Festival in Lewisburg Saturday.
Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
Spectators watch the jousting act at the West Virginia Renaissance Festival in Lewisburg Saturday.
Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
Cast in Bronze performs at the West Virginia Renaissance Festival in Lewisburg Saturday.
Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
