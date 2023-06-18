West Virginia Renaissance Festival

A fairy at the West Virginia Renaissance Festival in Lewisburg Saturday.

 Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald

Visitors to the West Virginia Renaissance Festival enjoyed two days filled with shows, live music, food and costumes this weekend in Lewisburg. The festival will continue for its final weekend Saturday the 24th and Sunday the 25th. 

