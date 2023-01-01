GALLERY: Lewisburg's Shanghai Parade

Shanghai Parade

Parade-goers watch the 2023 Shanghai Parade as it makes its way through downtown Lewisburg on Sunday. The Shanghai Parade is Lewisburg’s annual New Years Day parade of unknown origins “featuring the wackiest and quirkiest of participants,” as described by the Greenbrier Valley visitors center.

 Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald

The 2023 Shanghai Parade made its way through downtown Lewisburg on Sunday after two years of absence. The Shanghai Parade is Lewisburg’s annual New Years Day parade of unknown origins  “featuring the wackiest and quirkiest of participants,” as described by the Greenbrier Valley visitors center. The parade dates back to the 1800s and is believed to be the only celebration throughout the state of West Virginia held on New Years Day. 

