GALLERY: Lewisburg's Shanghai Parade

Parade-goers watch the 2023 Shanghai Parade as it makes its way through downtown Lewisburg on Sunday.
The 2023 Shanghai Parade made its way through downtown Lewisburg on Sunday after two years of absence. The Shanghai Parade is Lewisburg’s annual New Years Day parade of unknown origins “featuring the wackiest and quirkiest of participants,” as described by the Greenbrier Valley visitors center. The parade dates back to the 1800s and is believed to be the only celebration throughout the state of West Virginia held on New Years Day.
The 2023 Shanghai Parade makes its way through downtown Lewisburg on Sunday. The Shanghai Parade is Lewisburg’s annual New Years Day parade of unknown origins “featuring the wackiest and quirkiest of participants,” as described by the Greenbrier Valley visitors center. The parade dates back to the 1800s and is believed to be the only celebration throughout the state of West Virginia held on New Years Day.
Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
Parade-goers watch the 2023 Shanghai Parade as it makes its way through downtown Lewisburg on Sunday.
Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
Lewisburg mayor Beverly White participates in the Shanghai Parade, Lewisburg’s annual New Years Day parade of unknown origins “featuring the wackiest and quirkiest of participants,” as described by the Greenbrier Valley visitors center.
Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
The “New Years Baby” participate in the Shanghai Parade, Lewisburg’s annual New Years Day parade of unknown origins “featuring the wackiest and quirkiest of participants,” as described by the Greenbrier Valley visitors center.
Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
Parade-goers participate in the Shanghai Parade, Lewisburg’s annual New Years Day parade of unknown origins “featuring the wackiest and quirkiest of participants,” as described by the Greenbrier Valley visitors center.
Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
Parade-goers participate in the Shanghai Parade, Lewisburg’s annual New Years Day parade of unknown origins “featuring the wackiest and quirkiest of participants,” as described by the Greenbrier Valley visitors center.
Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
Daniel Polk with sons Huxley Polk, 5, left, and Finnegan Polk, 10, watch the Shanghai Parade in Lewisburg Sunday. The Shanghai Parade is Lewisburg’s annual New Years Day parade of unknown origins “featuring the wackiest and quirkiest of participants,” as described by the Greenbrier Valley visitors center.
Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
The “New Years Baby” hands out candy in the Shanghai Parade Sunday downtown Lewisburg. The Shanghai parade is Lewisburg’s annual New Years Day parade of unknown origins “featuring the wackiest and quirkiest of participants,” as described by the Greenbrier Valley visitors center.
Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
Jackson Crane, 8, picks up candy in the Shanghai Parade Sunday in Lewisburg, The Shanghai Parade is Lewisburg’s annual New Years Day parade of unknown origins “featuring the wackiest and quirkiest of participants,” as described by the Greenbrier Valley visitors center.
Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
Parade-goers participate in the Shanghai Parade, Lewisburg’s annual New Years Day parade of unknown origins “featuring the wackiest and quirkiest of participants,” as described by the Greenbrier Valley visitors center.
Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
