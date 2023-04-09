Chocolate Festival

The Greenbrier Executive Pastry Chef Jean-Francois Suteau and his daughter Marie Suteau hand out chocolate covered berries at the 15th Annual Lewisburg Chocolate Festival Saturday. The festival featured dozens of tasting options, all within a walkable area of the downtown district and proceeds went to The United Way of the Greenbrier Valley.

 Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald

Festival goers attend a sold out 15th Annual Lewisburg Chocolate Festival Saturday. The festival featured dozens of tasting options, all within a walkable area of the downtown district and proceeds went to The United Way of the Greenbrier Valley.

