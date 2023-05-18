In 2019, Wyoming County Schools became one of the first three counties in the state to participate in the Future Leaders Program, sponsored by the West Virginia National Guard through the West Virginia Department of Education.
Now in eight counties, the military program is a four-year leadership-based high school curriculum designed to instill leadership skills, promote citizenship, teach life skills, along with military science.
The FLP curriculum is taught by specially-trained veterans. In Wyoming County, instructors include Jim Cook, Westside High School, and George Fleming, Wyoming County East High.
U.S. Army SGM Deborah Patterson serves as program manager. She has 24 years of active military duty.
The program is not a recruiting effort, Patterson emphasized.
The goal is to improve students’ post-high school success, she explained, based on a choice of the “3 Es” – education, employment, or enlistment.
If a student chooses enlistment, then program instructors, as veterans, can provide a real-life perspective of military life, she explained.
“We’re not here to force any child to join the military,” she emphasized.
About 61 percent of the curriculum is geared toward life skills, Patterson said, including career direction, emergency preparedness, academic success, financial literacy, first aid, stress management, anti-bullying, public speaking – which improves self-esteem, among numerous other lessons.
The military science lessons include such topics as map reading and land navigation, physical fitness, and the purpose of military hierarchy and rank.
As part of the class, students also earn military ranks in order to add to their leadership skills.
Instructors also teach students that there is more to the military than “just a uniform or war,” she noted.
“We let them know that there are just as many jobs in the military as there are in civilian life.”
Patterson said instructors provide the same guidance for those interested in joining the work force (employment) after high school and for those who choose college (education).
“We guide them to understand there are options,” she said.
“We help them find their confidence, to see within themselves that they can do any of these things,” Patterson explained.
The program is also designed to instill in participating students that “they have value, they have worth.”
“We provide them with a can-do attitude,” she said.
Many of the lessons are hands-on, she noted, and some of the students have used their first aid skills to save choking victims as well as someone suffering from seizures.
They’ve also observed a trial in the Wyoming County courtroom.
Cook said previously that he challenges his students to “think outside the box” with a large community service project each year. His students have completed an index of the names and locations of memorial bricks in the Wyoming County Veterans Memorial in Oceana, making it easier to find the location of each veteran’s brick, and published a book containing stories from county veterans, which serves as a fundraiser for a Gold Star Memorial in the county.
The FLP program benefits the community and the state by creating model citizens, Patterson said.
“We teach them in an adult-like manner…,” she noted.
She said they’ve had students return to say they wouldn’t know how to rent an apartment, pay bills, or open a bank account without the skills learned in the FLP classes.
Parents and grandparents have also lauded the difference the classes have made in their children’s or grandchildren’s lives, she said.
Cook said he had one student return from spring break with a new job. The student told Cook he filled out all the employment paperwork because of the skills learned in the FLP class.
“Once they step out of high school, their life changes. We want to teach them to transition from high school to adulthood,” Patterson emphasized. “We want to see the students be successful.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.