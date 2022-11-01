HELMICK, Drema Deem, 79, of Dawson. Graveside service 2 p.m. today at Wallace Memorial Cemetery. A memorial celebration of life dinner for Drema and her late husband, Murrell, will follow after the graveside service at Meadow Grove Baptist Church, Dawson. Arrangements by Wallace & Wallace, Inc., Rainelle.

PERRY, Lois Geraldine, 77, of Cyclone. Service 1 p.m. today at Evans-Calfee Funeral Service, 1081 Cook Parkway, Oceana. Burial in Palm Memorial Gardens, Matheny. Arrangements by Evans-Calfee Funeral Home.

ROSS, Gary Lee, 81, formerly of Oak Hill, native of Fayetteville. Service 1 p.m. today at Highlawn Memorial Park, Oak Hill. Arrangements by Dodd-Payne-Hess Funeral Home, Fayetteville.

