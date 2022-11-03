JONES-THOMPSON, Andrea D., 42, of Christiansburg, Va., formerly of Beckley. Service noon today at Heart of God Ministries, 1703 S. Kanawha St., Beckley. Burial in Greenwood Memorial Park, Beckley. Arrangements by Ritchie & Johnson Funeral Parlor, Beckley.
SMITH, Edna, 61, of Lorado. Service 1 p.m. today at Lundale Freewill Baptist Church, Lundale. Burial in Stowe Cemetery, Stowe. Arrangements by Stafford Family Funeral Home, Lynco.
VAUGHAN, Hank C., 38, of White Sulphur Springs. Celebration of life 2 p.m. today at Rhema Christian Center. Interment service at Mapledale Cemetery, White Sulphur Springs. Arrangements by Wallace & Wallace Funeral Home, Lewisburg.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.