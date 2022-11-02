HORNSBY, William “Bill,” 79, of Ghent. Service 2 p.m. today at Rose and Quesenberry Shady Spring Chapel. Burial at Tom Lilly Cemetery. Arrangements by Rose and Quesenberry Funeral Home Shady Spring Chapel, Shady Spring.
funeral notices
