OSBORNE, Delores Gay “Gay Gay” Lovins, 74, of Oceana, WV, passed away June 8. Service 1 p.m. today at Oceana Freewill Baptist Church. Burial at Palm Memorial Gardens, Matheny, WV. Arrangements by Stafford Family Funeral Home, Lynco, WV.
THOMPSON Betty E., 87, of Beckley, WV, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on June 13. Services 1 p.m. today at Calfee Funeral Home Chapel. Arrangements by Calfee Funeral Home.
