SAHADEVAN, Velayudhan, 88, passed away peacefully in February, surrounded by family. Memorial mass 11 a.m., today at Saint Francis de Sales Catholic Church. Traditional Hindu ceremony in Kerala, India at a later date.
Funeral notices for Thursday
