PARKER, Malcolm "Mal" M., 88, formerly of Mount Hope, WV, died June 19. Memorial service 11 a.m. today at Enders and Shirley Funeral Home, 1050 W Main St, Berryville, VA.
ROYCE, Jean Elizabeth Smith, 82, of Hinton, WV, passed away July 1. Celebration of Life service 1 p.m. today at Blue Ridge Funeral Home, Beckley. Entombment will follow at Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens. Arrangements by Blue Ridge Funeral Home, Beckley.
SMITH, Norma Lee, 99, of Beckley, WV, passed away peacefully at home, June 29. Funeral service 1 p.m. today at Rose and Quesenberry Peace Chapel, Beckley. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Park. Arrangements by Rose and Quesenberry Funeral Home, Beckley, WV.
