SATURDAY
CLARK, James, Jr. 67, of Beckley. Service 12 p.m. today at Heart of God Ministries, 1703 South Kanawha Street, Beckley. Arrangements by Ritchie and Johnson Funeral Parlor.
MAYNUS, Clarence Kenneth, Sr., 83, of Beckley. Service 2 p.m. today at Tyree Funeral Home Chapel, Oak Hill, WV. Burial to follow at Gethsemane Memorial Gardens. Arrangements by Tyree Funeral Home, Oak Hill.
ROBINSON, William C. "Bill", 75, of Lewisburg. Service 2 p.m. today at Wallace and Wallace Chapel, Rainelle. Entombment will follow at Wallace Memorial Mausoleum, Clintonville. Arrangements by Wallace and Wallace, Rainelle.
SUNDAY
CAMPBELL, Derelle, 87, of Lookout, WV. Service 3 p.m. today at Wallace and Wallace Chapel, Ansted. Cremation will follow service. Arrangements by Wallace and Wallace.
SANFORD, Elmer Eugene "Gene", 80, of Danese. Service 2 p.m. today at Smathers Funeral Chapel. Burial will follow in Wallace and Wallace Cemetery, Clintonville. Arrangements by Smathers Funeral Chapel, Inc., Rainelle, WV.
WILLS, Robert "Bob" Dale, 81, of MacArthur. Service 3 p.m. today at Melton Mortuary Chapel. Burial Monday at 2 p.m., Sunset Memorial Park. Arrangements by Melton Mortuary.
MONDAY
PUGH, Margaret Eveline Ross. Service 12 p.m. today at Heart of God Ministries, 1703 South Kanawha Street, Beckley. Entombment will follow at Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens Mausoleum, Prosperity. Arrangements by Ritchie and Johnson Funeral Parlor, Beckley.
SELLARDS, Carl Daniel "Dick", 86, of Beckley. Service 11 a.m. today at GracePointe Fellowship, 3674 Harper Road, Harper, WV. Burial will follow at Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens. Arrangements by Calfee Funeral Home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.