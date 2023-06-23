Saturday
EVANS, Mrs. Velma Gaye Evans, 91, of Beckley, WV, passed away June 13. Service 12 p.m. Saturday at Mt Zion Baptist Church, 142 Mool Ave. Burial in Greenwood Memorial Park, Beckley. Arrangements by Ritchie & Johnson Funeral Parlor, Beckley.
HUMPHREY, Patricia Ann "Pat", of White Sulphur Springs, WV, passed away June 20. Service 1 p.m. Saturday at Wallace and Wallace Funeral Home, Lewisburg, WV. Burial at Mapledale Cemetery with graveside rights immediately following. Arrangements by Wallace and Wallace Funeral Home, White Sulphur Springs.
Monday
JENNINGS, Tami Michelle "Stone" passed away at CAMC after a long illness. Funeral service 2 p.m. Monday at Blue Ridge Funeral Home, 5251 Robert C. Byrd Drive, Beckley, WV.
