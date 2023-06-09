Saturday
COX, Kenneth Lee "Kenny", 57, of Beckley, WV passed away Sunday, June 4. Funeral 1 p.m. Saturday, June 10, 2023 at Heart of God Ministries, Beckley. Burial in Greenwood Memorial Park, Beckley. Arrangements by Ritchie and Johnson Funeral Parlor, Beckley.
DOMINICK, Charles Edward "Eddie", 59, of Pineville, WV, passed away June 5. Service 2pm today at Stafford Family Funeral Home Chapel, Lynco, WV. Burial at Brewster's Point Cemetery, Indian Creek, WV. Arrangements by Stafford Family Funeral Home, Lynco, WV.
Sunday
BOWER, Ronnie Lee, age 82, of Bolt, WV, passed away at his home June 7. Service 7 p.m. Sunday at Rose and Quesenberry Peace Chapel, Beckley. Arrangements are by Rose and Quesenberry Funeral Home, 1901 South Kanawha Street, Beckley, WV.
CADELL, Margaret Sue, 87, of Statesville, NC, passed from this life into the next June 2. Service 3 p.m. Sunday at Rose and Quesenberry Funeral Home, Shady Spring Chapel. Burial at Mount View Cemetery, Cool Ridge, WV. Arrangements by Rose and Quesenberry Funeral Home, Shady Spring, WV.
ROBINETTE, Teddy, 83, of Mallory, WV, passed away June 4 at his home. Service 2 p.m. Sunday at Sand Lick Freewill Baptist Church, Bruno, WV. Burial at Fowler Family Cemetery, Chapmanville, WV. Arrangements by Stafford Family Funeral Home, Lynco, WV.
SCELL, O. Faye, 78, of Parkersburg, WV, formerly of Rupert, WV, passed away May 29 at Beacon Place Hospice House in Greensboro, NC. Service 1 p.m. Sunday at Wallace & Wallace Funeral Chapel, Rainelle. Entombment will follow in Wallace Memorial Mausoleum, Clintonville. Arrangements by Wallace & Wallace Funeral Home, Rainelle.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.