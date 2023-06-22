TUCKER, Robert Keith, of Conover, NC, passed away June 13. Funeral service 2 pm today at Forest Lawn West Funeral Home, Charlotte, NC. Burial to follow in Forest Lawn West Cemetery, Charlotte, NC.
MCGRAW, Warren Randolph, West Virginia Statesman, died at home on Flag Day, June 14, surrounded by loved ones. Service 2 p.m. today at the WV Capitol Complex, Main Hall, Cultural Center. Arrangements by Blue Ridge Funeral Home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.