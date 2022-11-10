U.S. Senators Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va. and Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., both members of the Senate Appropriations Committee, announced $26,656,638 for the West Virginia School Building Authority to help rebuild Herbert Hoover High School, which was critically damaged by the 2016 floods.
The funding is made available through the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).
“As devastating as the flood was in 2016, it was particularly hard for the students and teachers who were displaced from their school,” Capito said.
“They have had to adapt to this challenge for years. As ranking member of the Homeland Security Appropriations Subcommittee, which funds FEMA, I have worked diligently to make sure that needed resources are delivered to help Herbert Hoover rebuild and have spoken to FEMA leadership about it on numerous occasions.
“This announcement today will build off the $52 million I secured in 2019, and further support the West Virginia School Building Authority’s rebuilding efforts. I will continue to fight for the support we need to get our children back in the classrooms at Herbert Hoover High School,” Capito emphasized.
“After the terrible flooding that ravaged West Virginia in 2016, we came together as a state and helped each other rebuild,” Manchin said.
“It was incredible to see the strength of West Virginians and the compassion they held for each other.
“I have worked with FEMA since the disaster to ensure rebuilding West Virginia schools remains a top priority. I am pleased FEMA is continuing to support our efforts to rebuild Herbert Hoover High School, although it is long overdue for the students, families, teachers, and school personnel who have been waiting for their new school,” Manchin said.
“I greatly look forward to seeing the new Herbert Hoover High School and I will continue to work with FEMA to ensure our schools across the Mountain State have the resources they need to completely recover from the devastating flooding.”
