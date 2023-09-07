The 18th annual Friends of Charity Auto Fair raised $119,244.77 for Hospice of Southern West Virginia and Brian’s Safehouse.
The July 14-15 event at the Raleigh County Memorial Airport drew nearly 8,000 people, according to a press release.
The auto fair included more than 500 registered show cars, a carnival, fair food favorites, dozens of vendors, concert performers Taylor Made and headliner The Davisson Brothers Band, along with a fireworks display.
“The Friends of Charity Auto Fair helps Hospice of Southern West Virginia and Brian’s Safehouse continue their missions of serving the community,” said Janett Green, chief executive officer for Hospice of Southern West Virginia.
“We want to thank the businesses, organizations, car owners and patrons who supported the show, especially those who return and contribute year after year. The auto fair could not have been so successful without their generosity and participation.”
Next year’s Friends of Charity Auto Fair is scheduled July 12-13 at the Raleigh County Memorial Airport.
