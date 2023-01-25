More winter or early spring? French Creek Freddie, West Virginia’s unofficial weather-prognosticating groundhog, will make his prediction at the State Wildlife Center Thursday, Feb. 2.
This year marks Freddie’s 46th Groundhog Day prediction at the West Virginia State Wildlife Center in French Creek, located in Upshur County.
The free event starts at 9:30 a.m. on Feb. 2 and is open to the public.
“We are very excited to see what Freddie predicts this year and to welcome all of our guests, many of whom make the trip to French Creek each February,” said Trevor Moore, a wildlife biologist at the Wildlife Center.
“We have several special activities planned and hope to see folks and their families come out and enjoy a fun morning at the Wildlife Center.”
Those who wish to attend the Wildlife Center’s Groundhog Day activities should plan to arrive at the Wildlife Center amphitheater by 9:30 a.m.
Freddie will provide his weather forecast at 10 a.m.
Following Freddie’s prediction, guests may win prizes during the 10th annual Woodchuckin’ Contest. Additional activities include the following:
• Meet and greet with the French Creek Freddie mascot.
• Music performed by the French Creek Elementary School Choir.
• Free hot chocolate and cookies at the Gift Shop.
• ProjectWild activity.
Guests are also invited to tour the Wildlife Center at their leisure.
The West Virginia State Wildlife Center is a modern zoological facility operated by the Wildlife Resources Section of the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources.
Species at the facility include black bear, bobcat, and elk, and historically native species that are no longer present, including gray wolf, bison and mountain lion.
Spacious enclosures allow animals to interact with their natural environment and to exhibit natural behavior patterns.
Interpretive signs help visitors to learn more about each animal’s life history, biology and relationship with humans.
Each species can be viewed along a wheelchair-accessible, 1.25-mile trail that runs through a mature hardwood forest.
To get to the Wildlife Center from I-79 North, take Exit 99 and follow US-48/US-33 East for 12 miles to Buckhannon, and follow WV 20 South for 12 miles.
From I-79 South, take Exit 67 at Flatwoods and follow US-19/WV-4 North approximately 30 miles to Rock Cave. Be sure to bear right to stay on WV 4 North at the US-19/WV 4 Junction. From Rock Cave, follow WV 20 North for two miles to the Wildlife Center.
For more information, phone 304-924-6211 Monday-Friday between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. or visit WVdnr.gov/west-virginia-wildlife-center.
