The 2023 Roadsides in Bloom calendar is now available to order.
The free calendar, sponsored by the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection’s (WVDEP) Adopt A Highway program, includes 12 pictures of West Virginia wildflowers growing naturally along state roadways.
The pictures were chosen from dozens of entries submitted by photographers from West Virginia and surrounding states.
The winning photographer include the following:
• January: Ed Rehbein, Pocahontas County.
• February: Kyle Jones, Pendleton County.
• March: Teresa Loudin, Pocahontas County.
• April: Beth Knotts, Tucker County.
• May: Dietra Metz, Randolph County.
• June: Jason Crayton, Harrison County.
• July: Sharon Boone, Lewis County.
• August: Janna Vaught, Upshur County.
• September: Sandra Miller, Tucker County.
• October: Alan Tucker, Monongalia County.
• November: Wanda King, Braxton County.
• December: Karl Boone, Pendleton County.
To order a calendar, visit https://dep.wv.gov/environmental-advocate/reap/aah, phone 1-800-322-5530, or email dep.aah@wv.gov. If you phone and get voicemail, leave a message with your name and mailing address and you will be put on the order list.
Requests are limited to one calendar per household. West Virginia residents receive priority.
Co-sponsored by the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection and the state Division of Highways, the Adopt-A-Highway program is administered by the WVDEP’s Rehabilitation Environmental Action Plan (REAP) and improves the quality of the state’s environment by encouraging public involvement in the elimination of highway litter.
Since the program’s inception in 1988, state citizens have cleaned up nearly 70,000 miles of state highways and roads during annual spring and fall Adopt-A-Highway events.
