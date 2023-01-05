Free Tire Tuesday is scheduled the first Tuesday of each month from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the transfer station, known locally as the county “landfill,” on Airport Road.
Wyoming County residents can get rid of up to 10 tires at no cost with a valid West Virginia ID.
The tires must be off the rims, and only car and light truck tires will be accepted.
Free Tire Tuesday is sponsored by the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection’s Rehabilitation Environmental Action Plan (REAP) and the Wyoming County Commission.
