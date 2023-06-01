West Virginia’s Free Fishing Weekend returns June 10-11 and anglers and their families are encouraged to plan a trip around the event.
During the two days, residents and nonresidents are able to fish for free in West Virginia’s public lakes, streams, and rivers without buying a license.
West Virginia’s Free Fishing Weekend is part of a nationwide effort to make fishing more accessible to the public.
“As a lifelong angler, I know firsthand that fishing in West Virginia is one of the most joyous things you can do in this world,” Gov. Jim Justice said.
“I want to encourage everyone to take advantage of this opportunity to try fishing out or to introduce someone you know to the sport we all love so much.”
West Virginia’s Free Fishing Weekend isn’t limited to giving new anglers a chance to try the sport. People who have fished in the past, but haven’t renewed their license in years, are encouraged to participate.
As part of Free Fishing Weekend, the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources will host its annual fishing derby for kids at Little Beaver State Park on June 10. The event gives children an opportunity to receive basic fishing instruction and to enjoy time outdoors with friends and family. The event is free to attend, but anglers will need to register to participate. Registration will take place on-site from 9 until 10:30 a.m. on the day of the derby.
“Whether you’re a seasoned angler or a beginner, our Free Fishing Weekend is a great time to cast a line and have some fun,” said Brett McMillion, DNR director. “We hope this event will encourage people to try fishing for the first time or to rekindle their love for the sport.”
Anglers who enjoy Free Fishing Weekend and want to continue fishing may purchase or renew a fishing license at WVfish.com.
For more information about fishing opportunities in West Virginia, visit Wvdnr.gov/fishing.
