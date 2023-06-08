Fifteen regional students, including one from Wyoming County, and one teacher were named winners in the 2023 SMART529 “When I Grow Up” essay contest.
Lillian Stewart, a fourth grader at Berlin McKinney Elementary School in Oceana, was among the 15 regional winners from across West Virginia.
Each regional winner receives $500 invested in a SMART529 account.
Each regional winner’s school will also be awarded a $500 cash prize to support school programs.
The regional winners, their families, and school officials have been invited to an awards ceremony at the state Culture Center in Charleston on Sept. 15 to be officially recognized and have an opportunity to read their essays.
The grand prize winner will be randomly selected at the ceremony and have an additional $4,500 added to the SMART529 account.
Now in its 16th year, the annual essay contest asks students in kindergarten through fifth grades to write an essay about what they want to be when they grow up.
Elementary school teachers can also participate by submitting an essay about how they would use the contest in the classroom to inspire their students.
Amanda Coon, a fifth grade teacher at C.W. Shipley Elementary in Jefferson County, is the statewide teacher winner.
More than 3,000 students from across West Virginia participated in the contest.
Essays from three age groups – grades K-1, 2-3, and 4-5 – were judged in each of five geographic regions, with a total of 15 regional winners.
The “When I Grow Up” student and teacher essay contests are sponsored by SMART529, Hartford Funds, and the West Virginia State Treasurer’s Office to promote awareness of SMART529 and the need for higher education savings.
SMART529 is a qualified tuition program issued by the Board of Trustees of the West Virginia College and Jumpstart Savings Programs and administered by Hartford Funds.
Complete information about SMART529 and the “When I Grow Up” essay contest is available at www.SMART529.com.
