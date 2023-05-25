The West Virginia Department Of Education will recognize 226 eighth grade students from middle schools across the state, including four students from Wyoming County – as Knights of the Golden Horseshoe.
Wyoming County Schools’ Golden Horseshoe winners include Paisley Shannon, Huff Consolidated Elementary and Middle School; Gabriel Cook, Pineville Middle School; Calista Bachert, Road Branch Elementary and Middle School, and Isaiah Paynter, Road Branch Elementary and Middle School.
Students who have achieved excellence in testing on their knowledge and understanding of the state’s history will receive a pin in the shape of a horseshoe.
The West Virginia Department of Education will host three separate ceremonies Tuesday, June 13, at the Culture Center.
The first ceremony begins at 9 a.m. and recognizes recipients from Boone, Braxton, Cabell, Calhoun, Clay, Fayette, Harrison, Jackson, Kanawha, Lewis, Lincoln, Logan, Marion, Putnam, Roane, Wayne and Wirt counties.
The second ceremony begins at 11 a.m. and recognizes recipients from Wyoming, Gilmer, Greenbrier, Mason, McDowell, Mercer, Mingo, Monroe, Nicholas, Pleasants, Raleigh, Randolph, Ritchie, Summers, Tyler, Upshur, Webster, Wetzel, and Wood counties along with West Virginia public charter schools.
The third ceremony begins at 1:30 p.m. and recognizes recipients from Barbour, Berkeley, Brooke, Doddridge, Grant, Hampshire, Hancock, Hardy, Jefferson, Marshall, Mineral, Monongalia, Morgan, Ohio, Pendleton, Pocahontas, Preston, Taylor, and Tucker counties, as well as the West Virginia Schools for the Deaf and the Blind.
This year marks the 307th anniversary of the Golden Horseshoe legacy, and it remains the longest- running program of its kind in the nation with the annual state recognitions dating back to 1931.
The program’s legacy dates back to 1716 when Governor of the Virginia Colony Alexander Spotswood organized and recognized a delegation of men who explored the land west of the Allegheny Mountains – most of which is now West Virginia. He presented each of them a small golden horseshoe to commemorate their bravery for crossing the mountain.
