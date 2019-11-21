morgantown – West Virginia added the last piece to its basketball puzzle on Wednesday as the NCAA has granted a transfer waiver to junior Gabe Osabuohien, a 6-7 forward who not only gives them another big man but provides the option to play a more pressing defense.
Osabuohien transferred to WVU in August after former NBA coach Eric Musselman was named the Arkansas coach. In most cases a player who transfers has to sit out a year but Osabuohien and the Mountaineer basketball office put in for a waiver, which is allowed if there is a coaching change.
Musselman, the son of former NBA coach Bill Musselman, dismissed Osabuohien from the Razorbacks in early August without divulging a reason.
“We have set a level of expectations for our student-athletes on and off the court,” Musselman said.
“After discussions with Gabe, it was decided that it would be best to part ways. We thank him for his time at Arkansas and wish him well.”
In its own inimitable fashion, the NCAA took this as an opportunity to investigate and made its decision.
“Obviously, we are all excited for Gabe and for our entire team,” WVU Coach Bob Huggins said.
“Our guys were ecstatic when we got word of his immediate eligibility during practice today. He gives us another much-needed big man who can defend on the perimeter as well as play on the offensive end. We are pleased that the NCAA approved his waiver.”
Huggins should waste little time getting Osabuohien into a rotation that already is running 10 deep as he has been practicing and is impressed, especially with his defense.
Osabuohien is the kind of player Huggins has made a career of rehabilitating. Long and athletic, his presence should allow the Mountaineers to be a more effective pressing team when he is on the court.
This addition gives WVU a long look with Oscar Tshiebwe, Derek Culver and Logan Routt playing the post, Emmitt Matthews at forward with 6-8 Jermaine Haley as a player who can play either guard or forward.
At Arkansas, Osabuohien did not show much ability to score the ball, averaging just 3.1 points a game to go with 3.2 rebounds off the bench, but WVU isn’t looking for scoring help at the moment.
It’s expected that Osabuohien will make his debut on Friday night when WVU hosts Boston College at 7 p.m. as part of the preliminary games of the Cancun Challenge.
