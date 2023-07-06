While the first day on the job may be difficult for most people, Randy Brooks’ first day as a law enforcement officer was one for the books. His very first call involved a four-day-old corpse.
“His daughter had called EMS – thinking he was sick,” Brooks recalled. “But once EMS got there, she wouldn’t let them in and was carrying a rifle back and forth in the house.
“Once entry was made, we discovered her father in his bed – deceased. He had died four days earlier. She stated she had cooked for him during that time, but he wouldn’t get up to eat.
“I just had got my uniform and hadn’t purchased my gun yet.
“When I returned to the office, our town recorder asked me what I thought about my first day. I replied, ‘I may have chosen the wrong profession.’
“But, now, I know I hadn’t,” Brooks emphasized.
After 35 years in law enforcement, Brooks retired June 30.
“I planed on a career in electronics and that was my course of study at the Vocational Technical Center.
“I also went to technical school in Charleston for about a year,” he said during a previous interview.
Brooks then worked as a television repairman for a couple of furniture stores in Oceana.
“After that and a few jobs later, in 1988, I went to work at Man Police Department.
“It all began in Man, W.Va. That’s also where I met my wife, Sherry,” he said.
Brooks then moved to the Pineville Police Department where he began as a patrolman, then became the assistant chief of police. After that, he went to work for the county Sheriff’s Department.
“Growing up, I never dreamed I would ever be a police officer, much less a sheriff,” Brooks said.
In 2020, Brooks was appointed county sheriff to fill the unexpired term of longtime Sheriff C.S. Parker, who had passed away after battling lung cancer.
Though Brooks jokingly says he’s had too many jobs to list, his favorite by far is being a law enforcement officer.
“I love being able to help those in need. Whether it’s a vehicle accident, a domestic situation, or something as simple as giving someone directions, it all helps me know that maybe, in one of those situations, I made a difference in someone’s life,” he said.
Brooks is most proud of graduating from the West Virginia State Police Academy, a rigorous 15-week academic and physical training course required of all law enforcement officers in the state.
Sheriff Brad Ellison points out a photo on the wall that includes himself and Brooks as graduates of the Academy’s 68{sup}th{/sup} class of police cadets.
“At that time in my life, I was going through a bit of a hard time and almost quit after about three weeks,” Brooks said. “But, by the grace of God, I was able to continue on and graduate.
“To anyone who reads this and life is kicking you while you are at your lowest point, NEVER give up,” he emphasized.
“God has a plan for us all; we just need to let Him show us the plan in His time, not ours.
“We all have a purpose and who would have guessed mine would be helping others as a law enforcement officer,” he emphasized.
Brooks grew up in Sabine.
“Times were much simpler then. We played outside all day, roaming the mountains, riding bikes, and playing a game called Hide and Hunt,” Brooks recalled in the previous interview.
He and Sherry now make their home in Sabine; they have two children and two grandchildren.
It is his family that has been the biggest influence in his life.
“At the end of the day that’s who I am truly thankful for,” he said. “My wife has supported me in my work. She has been there when I worked nights, never knowing if I would make it back home or if she would be getting that call saying something terrible had happened.
“I thank God daily for my family and all the blessings in my life. They are my rock,” Brooks emphasized.
In addition to a retirement luncheon hosted by Ellison and the Sheriff’s Department, Brooks received a Certificate of Appreciation from Gov. Jim Justice.
“As Governor, I extend my thanks and congratulations for 35 years of hard work and dedication in regard to your job,” Justice said in the accompanying letter.
“Your experience, wisdom, and friendliness have made you an exceptional employee and a valuable asset to the Wyoming County Sheriff’s Office. Your record of accomplishments must be a source of great pride to you, your family and many friends. Furthermore, your loyalty and sense of duty set a tremendous example for all of us.
“Please accept my best wishes for the future. It is my sincere hope the years ahead will bring you much happiness, as you pursue the activities you enjoy,” the governor said.
If given the chance to do the job all over again, would he?
“The answer is yes,” Brooks emphasized. “The people I’ve met and worked with over the past 35 years have been a blessing to me. I’m thankful for my wife, Sherry, whom I met during that time, and I couldn’t imagine not having her in my life.
“My plans for now are to enjoy life with my family and, of course, try to catch up on some work I need to do around our home.
“I am very grateful for all the well wishes and congratulations I’ve received from so many people throughout the county and wish nothing but the best for all law enforcement out there continuing to protect life and property. My prayers are with you all.
“And a special thanks to the Wyoming County Sheriff’s Office, the Wyoming County Courthouse, and the Wyoming County Family Court. I’ll miss working with you all! God bless you.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.