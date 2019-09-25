Former company credit union now serves all of Fayette County

Alloy Federal Credit Union was originally chartered in January 1970 as Alloy Employees Federal Credit Union serving employees and immediate family members of Union Carbide Corporation. Later, the company was bought out by Elkem Metals Company.
With the substantial downsizing of the Elkem Metals Alloy plant, the board of directors felt it necessary to expand the field of membership to stabilize the assets of its members.
In November 2003, the credit union was approved to extend its field of membership to serve all of Fayette County.
“We then requested our name to reflect our recent change and we became Alloy Federal Credit Union,” Deanna Valentine of the credit union said in a press release.
A credit union is a unique financial cooperative voluntarily owned and controlled by its members. “Our existence is worldwide with our primary goals as service to members, paid for by members. We exist to serve members by promoting thrift and providing credit to people with modes or ordinary means. Credit unions encourage members to put aside money through a variety of savings plans.
“Our principles include and are limited to the following:
l Membership is voluntary; democratic control is guaranteed through equal voting rights
l A fair rate of interest is paid on savings deposits
l Any operating surplus (‘profit’) returns to members
l Credit unions exercise neutrality in race, religion and politics
l Service to members is our primary goal
l Credit unions seek to promote social responsibility
“We offer several types of member services including the following:
l Savings accounts
l Share draft (checking) accounts
l Debit cards
l Club accounts (Christmas and vacation)
l Share certificates (CDs)
l Individual Retirement Accounts (IRAs)l Direct deposit
l ACH debits (you can automatically have payments taken from your accounts for various expenses)
l Payroll deductions
l Loans (auto, recreational vehicles, signature/personal, Christmas, 90-day notes, and share secured)
l Mortgage loans
l Outgoing and incoming wires
“As a courtesy to all our members we also offer NADA car appraisals, official cashier checks, notary service, and fax service,” Valentine said.