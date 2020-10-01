Flying Eagles headed to Wheeling

They had to wait an extra day to clinch, but it was worth it.
After rain halted the Class AA Region 3 tournament yesterday, the Beckley golf team compiled a team score of 237 at the Lewisburg Elks Club, clinching a berth in the state tournament for the first time since 2017.
Their collective score was just four strokes behind George Washington, which shot a 233.
“We got off to a bad start after the rain yesterday, but found our way,” Beckley head coach Butch Freeman said. “Mary (Denny) was on No. 8 and the last group was on No. 3 yesterday and we got off to a bad start in the rain. I thought they really knuckled down and did a great job today to do what we needed.”
Denny led the way for the Flying Eagles, shooting a 78, followed by Jonah Wilson with a 79 and Zan Hill with an 80. Rounding out the foursome was Tucker Lambert with a 91.
“I thought it showed a lot of what our kids are made of,” Freeman said. “Mary had a couple of double-bogeys in a row and bounced back. Her leadership is a big part of us going back for the first time since she was a freshman and she really wanted this. I’ve got to give a lot of credit to our other kids too for how they’ve responded. Zan struggled earlier in the season but really knuckled down and got himself into good position down the stretch. Jonah is a freshman and he played cooled on the course. He double-bogeyed on No. 16 trying to hit and eagle, but he played it safe to close it out.”
Now the Flying Eagles will turn their attention to the state tournament in Wheeling next week where Freeman likes his team’s chances to make some noise.
“We’ve improved a lot throughout the season,” Freeman said. “Mary was up there her freshman year, but it’s a new experience for mostly everyone else. Zan’s brother Jackson led us there a few years ago so he’s seen the course, but a lot of it is new. I still like our chances. We’re playing well and with Mary’s leadership I like the group we’re taking up there.”
George Washington’s Anderson Goldman finished as the medalist on the day, shooting a 76, one of three Patriots to shoot under an 80.
Greenbrier East, which won the region last year, failed to qualify this year as a team, shooting a 251, but Kyle Ballard qualified as an individual with a score of 81.
In its first year back in Class AAA, Oak Hill also failed to make the state tournament as a team but Jack Hayes qualified as an individual with a score of 78.