FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Florida reported another 2,016 coronavirus on cases on Sunday, continuing a statewide surge in infections.
The state's total since the beginning of the pandemic is now 75,568, the Department of Health said. It's the second consecutive day of 2,000-plus cases and the 12th day with more than 1,000 cases.
Of the new coronavirus cases over the previous 24 hours, 739 are in South Florida. Broward, Miami-Dade and Palm Beach counties have a total number of 39,678 positive tests, according to Health Department reports.
A large share of the new cases is in Palm Beach County, which is the location of 19 percent of Florida's newly reported infections even though it is home to just 7 percent of the state's population.
Broward and Miami-Dade counties together accounted for 348 of the new cases, even though they have more than three times the population of Palm Beach County.
Florida officials also reported Sunday that at least 3,022 people in the state have died from the new coronavirus, six more than on Saturday.
The death total combines the 2,931 resident deaths the state reports online plus the deaths of 91 non-residents.
South Florida leads the state in the number of people who have died from coronavirus-caused illness. Broward, Miami-Dade and Palm Beach counties have had at least 1,657 coronavirus deaths. The region's number is four more than the day before.
Gov. Ron DeSantis has sought to reassure people about the increasing numbers of positive tests. He's said an increase in the numbers of people tested means a higher number of positive tests. He's also emphasized that coronavirus cases are concentrated in specific population groups: residents of nursing homes, inmates in jails and prisons, and agriculture workers.
Public health experts have said another factor may be at work: most of the state began reopening on May 4, and as more people engage in more activities outside their homes, the chances for exposure increase.
Also, not everyone complies with recommendations, such as wearing masks, from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Last week, DeSantis said people in Miami and Broward are better at wearing masks than people in Palm Beach County.
On Saturday, Florida added 2,581 cases to its coronavirus total. The state added 1,902 new cases on Friday, and 1,698 cases on Thursday.
Sunday's Department of Health reports show:
Miami-Dade County, the Florida coronavirus hot spot, had 21,917 cases on Sunday. That is an increase of 284 from Saturday. The 840 Miami-Dade County deaths is three more than Saturday. Miami-Dade County which has 13% of the state's population, has 29% of the state's cases and 28% of the deaths.
Broward has had 8,928 cases, 64 more than Saturday. It has had 378 deaths, unchanged from the day before.
Palm Beach County has had 8,832 cases, 391 more than Saturday. It has had 439 deaths, one more than on Saturday.
The Department of Health reported 11,942 people have been treated in Florida hospitals for COVID-19 illness since the beginning of pandemic-related record-keeping, an increase of 68 since Saturday. South Florida has had 6,629 hospitalizations, an increase of 22 over the previous 24 hours.
Broward, Miami-Dade and Palm Beach counties are roughly in line with Florida's other most populous counties in availabilitiy of beds in intensive care units and in availability of general hospital beds, according to numbers posted by the state Agency for Health Care Administration.
Broward had 29% of its ICU beds and 33% of its general hospital beds available on Sunday, the best of any of the state's large counties. Miami-Dade Conty had 27% of its ICU beds and 28% of its general admission beds, and Palm Beach County had 22% of its ICU beds and 31% of its general admission beds.
The three South Florida counties were within a few percentage points of the availability in Duval, Hillsborough and Pinellas counties.
The exception was in Central Florida, where 17% of Orange County's ICU beds and 15% of its general admission beds were available.
Testing
The state says more than 1.4 million people have been tested so far for COVID-19, and about 5.4% have tested positive.
Of the 50,406 people for whom test results came back on Saturday, 5.4% were positive, the Health Department said Sunday.
In the last two weeks, the statewide positive percentage has ranged from 4.5% to 8.8%.
In Broward, 2.7% of the results that came back on Saturday were positive. Over two weeks, it has ranged from 2.3% to 6.6%.
In Miami-Dade County, the results Saturday were 3.4% positive. Over two weeks it ranged from 3.6% to 10.4%.
In Palm Beach County, 8.3% of the results that came back Saturday were positive. Over two weeks, it ranged from 4.4 to 10.6%.
U.S., global view
The coronavirus death toll in the United States reached at least 115,578 on Sunday afternoon, according to the Coronavirus Resource Center at Johns Hopkins University.
The U.S. has almost 2.1 million coronavirus cases, the most of any country in the world. There have been at least 43,443 deaths in the national hot spots of New York and New Jersey.
Johns Hopkins University has also reported more than 7.8 million cases worldwide. At least 431,141 people have died.
The United States has 4.3 percent of the world's population and 26.6 percent of the world's cases.
— Orlando Sentinel staff writer Adelaide Chen contributed to this report.
