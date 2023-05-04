bluefield, va. – First Community Bankshares Inc., the “company,” reported its unaudited results of operations and other financial information for the quarter ended March 31. The company reported net income of $11.78 million, or $0.72 per diluted common share, for the quarter ended March 31.
The company also declared a quarterly cash dividend to common shareholders of 29 cents per common share, an increase of two cents, or 7.41 percent, over the quarterly dividend declared in the same quarter of 2022.
The quarterly dividend is payable to common shareholders of record on May 12, 2023, and is expected to be paid on or about May 26. This marks the 38th consecutive year of regular dividends to common shareholders.
On April 21, the company completed its acquisition of Surrey Bancorp and its subsidiary Surrey Bank and Trust of Mount Airy, N.C. At closing, Surrey had approximately $468 million in assets, $253 million in loans, and $405 million in deposits.
First quarter and current highlights:
Income statement:
• Net income of $11.78 million for the quarter was an approximate 24 percent increase, or $2.27 million, compared to $9.52 million recorded in the same quarter of 2022. The increase is primarily attributable to an increase in net interest income of $4.26 million. The increase in net interest income was offset by an increase in noninterest expense of $827 thousand and a decrease in noninterest income of $611 thousand.
• Annualized return on average assets was 1.55 percent for the first quarter of 2023 and 1.20 percent for the same quarter of 2022. Annualized return on average common equity was 11.15 percent for the first quarter of 2023 and 8.98 percent for the same quarter of 2022.
• Net interest margin for the first quarter was 4.35 percent, which was an 80 basis point increase from 3.55 percent reported for the same quarter of 2022. The yield on earning assets increased 85 basis points, primarily driven by increased earnings on loans and securities.
• The cost of interest-bearing deposits increased 6 basis points to 0.16 percent, primarily driven by an increase in the interest expense associated with savings and money market deposit accounts.
• Interest and fees on loans increased $2.99 million from the same quarter of 2022 and is attributable to both an increase in yield and an increase in average balance compared to the yield and average balance of the prior year. Interest income from securities of $2.10 million was an increase of $1.35 million over the first quarter of 2022 primarily attributable to an increase in the portfolio. Interest income on deposits in banks also increased $214 thousand to $462 thousand for the first quarter primarily due to a significant increase in overnight rates as compared to the first quarter of 2022.
• The net provision for credit losses of $1.74 million for the quarter was a decrease of $219 thousand compared to $1.96 million recorded in the same quarter of 2022. This quarter’s provision was a function of a $1.97 million provision for credit losses and a reduction in the allowance for unfunded commitments of $232 thousand.
Balance sheet
and asset quality:
• The company’s loan portfolio decreased by $11.3 million, or 0.47 percent, from year-end 2022, with the largest decreases in the consumer non-real estate loan type.
• The company did not repurchase any common shares during the first quarter of 2023. Share repurchases had been stopped in anticipation of the now completed acquisition of Surrey Bancorp.
• Non-performing loans to total loans remained low at 0.65 percent of total loans and continues the declining trend experienced over the past four quarters. The company experienced net charge-offs for the first quarter of 2023 of $1.74 million, or 0.29 percent of annualized average loans, compared to net charge-offs of $838 thousand, or 0.15 percent of annualized average loans, for the same period in 2022.
• The allowance for credit losses to total loans was 1.29 percent at March 31.
• Book value per share at March 31 was $26.58, an increase of $0.57 from year-end 2022.
Non-GAAP financial measures:
In addition to financial statements prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), the company uses certain non-GAAP financial measures that provide useful information for financial and operational decision making, evaluating trends, and comparing financial results to other financial institutions.
The non-GAAP financial measures presented in this news release include “tangible book value per common share,” “return on average tangible common equity,” “adjusted earnings,” “adjusted diluted earnings per share,” “adjusted return on average assets,” “adjusted return on average common equity,” “adjusted return on average tangible common equity,” and certain financial measures presented on a fully taxable equivalent (FTE) basis. FTE basis is calculated using the federal statutory income tax rate of 21 percent.
While the company believes certain non-GAAP financial measures enhance the understanding of its business and performance, they are supplemental and not a substitute for, or more important than, financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP and may not be comparable to those reported by other financial institutions.
First Community Bankshares Inc., a financial holding company headquartered in Bluefield, Va., provides banking products and services through its wholly owned subsidiary First Community Bank. First Community Bank operated 48 branch banking locations in Virginia, West Virginia, North Carolina, and Tennessee as of March 31.
First Community Bank offers wealth management and investment advice and services through its Trust Division and through its wholly owned subsidiary, First Community Wealth Management, which collectively managed and administered $1.34 billion in combined assets as of March 31. The company reported consolidated assets of $3.05 billion as of March 31. The company’s common stock is listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the trading symbol, “FCBC”. Additional investor information is available on the company’s website at www.firstcommunitybank.com.
