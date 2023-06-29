Today, July 4, the nation is celebrating America’s 247th birthday.
Along with cookouts, picnics, parties, festivals, and other celebrations, residents are urged to use consumer fireworks in a safe manner during the July 4 holiday.
Fireworks can cause serious burns, loss of limbs, damage to eyes, among other serious injuries, according to the West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s Office.
Over the past 15 years, there has been an increase in the number of people injured during the July 4 holiday.
Between 2006 and 2021, injuries from fireworks climbed 25 percent in the United States, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.
In 2021, at least nine people died and an estimated 11,500 were injured in incidents involving fireworks.
Young adults 20 to 24 years of age had the highest estimated rate of emergency room-treated fireworks injuries.
Also in 2021, there were an estimated 1,500 emergency room-treated injuries associated with firecrackers and 1,100 involving sparklers, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.
The National Council On Fireworks Safety provides the following safety tips:
• Alcohol and fireworks do not mix. Save the alcohol for after the show.
• Know the fireworks. Read all warning labels and performance descriptions before igniting.
• Parents and caretakers must closely supervise teens using fireworks.
• Parents should not allow young children to handle or use fireworks.
• Fireworks should only be used outdoors.
• Always have water ready when shooting fireworks.
• Obey local laws.
• Wear safety glasses.
• Never relight a “dud” firework. Wait 20 minutes, then soak it in a bucket of water.
• Soak spent fireworks with water before placing them in an outdoor garbage can.
• Never attempt to alter or modify consumer fireworks.
• Only use fireworks in the way they were intended.
• Avoid buying fireworks that are packaged in brown paper, because this is often a sign that the fireworks were made for professional displays and could pose a danger to consumers.
• Never place any part of your body directly over a fireworks device when lighting the fuse.
• Back up to a safe distance immediately after lighting fireworks.
Legal fireworks include hand-held and ground-based sparkling devices, such as sparklers; novelties; toy caps and model rockets; bottle rockets; missile-type rockets; helicopter and aerial spinners; roman candles; firecrackers, among others.
Municipalities can ban the use of consumer fireworks or implement select restrictions, such as when fireworks can be set off. Residents should always check city/town restrictions before using fireworks.
